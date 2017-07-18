LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that people are fed up with Imran Khan’s politics of allegations, falsehood and hypocrisy.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief set a world record of lies on every occasion, but people rejected his politics of blame game and deceitfulness, the chief minister said while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) yesterday. He said that first a conspiracy was hatched against development and prosperity of people through sit-ins and then a plot was prepared in the shape of a lockdown. Now, he said, the sit-in group was trying to play again with the fate of the nation through deceit and allegations. The elements trying to create political uncertainty do not want progress and prosperity in the country, he said. These elements are creating problems for people just for personal gains and are bent upon stopping the process of development and prosperity in the country. He said that Niazi Sahib, a reference to Imran Khan, promoted the culture of name-calling and loutish behaviour in politics. He said that his politics revolved around lies, hypocrisy and personal interest. However, he said, the PML-N government had always given precedence to people’s prosperity. “Our politics is based on norms and good manners,” he said.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had set new records of transparency in development projects and indubitably the credit of revolutionary steps for development and prosperity went to the PML-N government working under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that Niazi Sahib had always done the politics of chaos, allegations and lies and the sit-in group obstructed development and prosperity of the country on every occasion. These defeated elements are out to sabotage the national unity and development by promoting anarchy, he said. When the country is developing on solid grounds and various development and energy projects are being speedily completed in a transparent way, any attempt to promote anarchy would be tantamount to enmity with people, he said. “The architect of negative politics has even left no stone unturned to put the national interest at stake just for the sake of power. The elements attempting to hamper development, prosperity and CPEC are enemies of the nation and history will never forgive them,” he said. He said that elements attempting to create anarchy, confrontation and chaos wanted to obstruct rapid development in Pakistan. He said that “world record holder politicians known for their U-turns are playing havoc with the fate of the nation”. The elements who are trying to create a chaos in the country have no concern for development. He said that PML-N was a public party and believed in public service. The elements afraid of popularity of the PML-N government are in fact scared of speedy development in the country, he said.

Shehbaz said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was accelerating the journey of national development and public welfare and Pakistan would achieve its goal of development and prosperity under his leadership. He said that negative tactics of elements conspiring against the country would fail.

CONDEMNATION

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned an explosion near a vehicle of security forces in the Hayatabad area of Peshawar. He expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Jamal Sheran in the explosion.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to the bravery of Major Jamal Sheran and offered condolences to his family. He prayed for early recovery of the injured.

OUR STAFF REPORTER