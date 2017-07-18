LAHORE - Plan9, tech incubator of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), is all set to kick off its weeklong cycle under its launchpad 10 on July 19.

Almost 100 start-ups have registered to set up stalls and even more will be participating as attendees. During the weeklong 10th cycle celebrations, start-ups and all attending will participate in amazing workshops and discussions and screen their work.

Plan9 will be giving out a cash prize of Rs100,000 to the winner of the Start-up Expo. The start-up expo will be attended by investors and mentors who will interact with start-ups, giving tips and tricks for success.

Separately, 850,027 FIRs were registered since computerisation of 714 police stations in 36 districts of Punjab a year ago. PITB Chairman Dr Umar Saif said this while reviewing progress on PITB’s “Police Station Record Management System – PSRMS (FIR Management System) yesterday.

The FIR cycle complaint management system initiated as a pilot project in January 2015 and formally launched in entire Punjab registered 8,424 motor vehicle, 871 accident, 393 robbery and 17 kidnap for ransom cases.

It is integrated externally with NADRA and internally with other MIS modules built under this flagship project, including Anti-Vehicle Lifting System (AVLS), Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) and Criminal Record Office (CRO). CRO has so far electronically preserved 392,084 fingerprints of criminals.

The PITB and Punjab Police have established this application for Sindh Police and it’s also operational there. Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan governments have requested the same in their provinces.

OUR STAFF REPORTER