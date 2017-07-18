LAHORE - Najam Ahmed Shah chaired a meeting of Postgraduate Admission Committee. UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Pro VC Prof Syed Muhammad Awais, Prof Aamir Zaman, Prof Abrar Ashraf, Children’s Hospital Medical Director Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Prof Asad Aslam Khan, PITB Director Badar Munir and Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid attended the meeting. The committee approved increase in number of Postgraduate trainee seats for Children’s Hospital. After extension, the bed capacity of Children’s Hospital has become 1100. Accordingly, the seats have increased to 112.

MONITORING OF VERTICAL PROGRAMS DIRECTED

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Jan Khan chaired a meeting on Monday to review performance of different sections and vertical programs. Health Services Director General Dr Faisal Zahoor, all the additional secretaries, deputy secretaries, directors of vertical programs and officers of IT Wing attended the meeting.

The health secretary directed preparing PC-I of development projects on fast track. He asked the authorities to resolve matters of nurses on priority. Khan also directed effective monitoring and third party validation of vertical programs.

