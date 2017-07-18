LAHORE - A woman died and three other persons were injured when a rickshaw smashed into a motorcycle in the Manga Mandi police precincts. The injured were shifted to a hospital. The body was later handed over to the family.

Police sources said the accident took place on the Raiwind road because of over speeding. An eyewitness told the police that an auto-rickshaw bumped into the motorcycle near a crossing. As a result, a 40-year-old woman died on the spot. The injured persons were said to polio-workers.

A team of polio workers riding in a rickshaw were going to administer vaccine to the children when the road mishap took place. Further investigation was in process.



OUR STAFF REPORTER