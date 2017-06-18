LAHORE - The Model Civil Courts established in four districts of Punjab decided 5,325 cases during the last 15 days, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said on Saturday.

Addressing the faculty of Punjab Judicial Academy during an Iftar dinner, the CJ revealed that the said disposal also included 4,237 civil trials.

Shah said that the Model Criminal Courts decided 3,042 trial cases just in four months while Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) centres established in 36 districts decided 814 during the 15 days. He motivated the judicial officers to focus on their training saying that law colleges just complete their curriculum while the real training of a judge started at the academy. “The judicial officers should take interest in training course and consider the classrooms as their courtrooms,” the CJ said.

He added a modern research centre should be established at the academy to meet the training requirements.

According to the CJ, the academy was not supposed to train the judicial officers but also 26,000 staff of the provincial judiciary. He pointed out that the judges of high court, district judiciary were being sent abroad for training. The role of the academy was very productive in materialising vision of civil and criminal model courts, he stated. Earlier, Justice Ayesha A Malik of the LHC shed light on the importance of objectives of the academy and its public perception. LHC registrar, director general of district judiciary and director general of the judicial academy also graced the occasion.