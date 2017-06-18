LAHORE - Asif Ali Badal is a poet who started his career from Radio Pakistan and PTV in 1990s. He is considered by many an expert on lives and works of great Urdu poets Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ahmad Faraz and on the Progressive Writers Movement.

In 2001, Badal went to Mumbai where he was offered to work with Indian film director Yash Chopra as a script writer on his two film projects, but he had to cancel the projects and come back to Pakistan due to the tension between the two countries. In an interview with The Nation, he talked about his career and achievements. Following are excerpts from the interview:

“As a writer I am always engaged in the work of other artists in various disciplines, and I can safely say that much of my work is prompted by what I did on the page, on the canvas and with music. My sources of inspiration are many. I’m overwhelmed by the beauty of the universe, places I visit, people I meet and things I come across,” he said.

About his career, he said, “I got interested in poetry because of my master Saghar Siddiqui. Poetry for me is what the soul is for the body. I read and write poetry to satisfy my spiritual hunger. I have done many shows with PTV and many other well-established channels, studios of previous era. I have written several scripts and ghazals for films and my work has been published in leading newspapers and magazines.”

About his current project, Badal said Pakistan has a rich and diverse tradition of poetry that includes Urdu, Sindhi, Pashto, Punjabi, Seraiki, Balochi and Kashmiri poetry. “I want to conduct a programme on a private TV channel in Pakistan through which the youth should be given information about famous poets of bygone era in an infotainment way,” Badal said.

“Each of the regional languages of Pakistan is rich in treasure and tradition of high literature with mystical, romantic and heroic deeds. With the advancement of latest technology, Urdu literature is vanishing from the mainstream media. It is our responsibility to revive it,” he added.