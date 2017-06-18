LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Saturday, disturbing routine life by causing inundation, frequent outages and

water shortage.

Overcast conditions, rains and high velocity winds made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. Lahore received 25 mm rain.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing in the morning that followed by rains that continued intermittently till the afternoon. Steady rains turned roads and streets into lakes and ponds.

Inundated rainwater on roads, roadsides and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams in every nook and corner of Lahore. Vehicles were seen broken down in knee deep water. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the Punjab capita city.

Roads along the under-construction Orange Line Metro Train, underpasses along Canal Bank Road, Lakshami Chowk, Mozang Chungi, Safanwala Chowk, Salamat Pura, Shalamar, Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Ali Town, Westwood Colony, Judicial Colony, GPO Chowk, Old Anarkali, portions of Johar Town, Hameed Nizami Road, Sir Agha Khan Road, Nicholson Road and Nisbat Road were worst affected by the downpour.

Windstorm and rain caused tripping of dozens of Lesco feeders. More than two dozen Lesco feeders could not be restored until filing of this report.

Overcast conditions, windstorm and intermittent rain made the weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 32 degree Celsius and 27C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 60 per cent.

People came out of their houses in the evening to enjoy pleasant weather. Major parks and picnic spots attracted a large number of people including women and children in the evening. Huge rush was witnessed at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Greater Iqbal Park, Jillani Park, Jallo Park, Lahore Zoo and other picnic spots in the City. Traffic jams were witnessed on roads in the close vicinity of these parks.

According to experts, weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain/windstorm for Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Rain/dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, D G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Hazara, DI Khan divisions, FATA, Islamabad and Kashmir. Light rain-thunderstorm/drizzle expected at few places along Sindh and Makran coast.Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.