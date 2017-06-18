LAHORE - Jamaat e Islami acting chief Liaqat Baloch has said that accountability and justice would ensure the survival and progress of Pakistan.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner in the city on Saturday, he said that process of accountability has been started and the government and the opposition should develop a consensus for ruthless, comprehensive and continuous accountability process through a strong, independent and automatic system.

He urged both sides should repose their trust in the national and state institutions.

Baloch said that the Panama leaks included the names of the politicians, members of the judiciary, journalists and anchor persons of the media who had plundered public money and transferred abroad. He added that accountability was the demand of the entire nation and the JI would carry the process to its logical end.

Speaking on the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, the JI leader said that the life and character of the fourth righteous caliph were a golden chapter of the Islamic history. Hazrat Ali (RA) was the embodiment of wisdom and courage and ranked among the highest of the Prophet’s companions.

Earlier, while addressing the JI youth oath taking ceremony at Multan, Liaqat Balopch said that the four years rule of the government had been a total failure while the rulers’ corruption had lowered the country’s image in the comity of the nations. He further lashed out at the government for failing to provide any relief to the masses in price hike, unemployment and lawlessness as corruption had had become a cancer in the entire society of which no institution or department was safe. Mian Asif Mehmod Akwani, the JI chief for Multan city, also spoke on the occasion.

Baloch also said that the nation wanted an end to corruption but the rulers were adopting every tactic to protect their ill gotten wealth. He held the people who had distributed sweets on the Supreme Court judgment were up against the JIT and were levelling serious allegations on its members in order to make it controversial.

Threats to the JIT were an attempt to weaken the system of accountability and an insult to the judiciary, he added.

The acting JI chief said that the government did not have any policy for the youth who were a great national asset and a big force. Educated young men were going from pillar to post in search of jobs but in vain. He said the youth were the future of the nation and their problems must be resolved on priority basis.

He urged the youth to support his party in the next elections as “the JI alone is competent to bring

about a change”.