LAHORE - The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) will improve TORs of its faculty and staff, says the vice chancellor.

Recommendations in this regard will be presented to the Syndicate for approval, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi during a reception in her honour arranged by the faculty and staff. The event was held at a local hotel and was attended by the registrar, controller of examinations, treasurer, deans, heads of various departments and officers.

Prof Qureshi said that excellent working environment was a key to better performance in every institution. She assured her staff of all incentives. She talked about her vision to achieve top ranking amongst national universities and asked the finance department to immediately release research grants for scholars.

She said educating and empowering young women and preparing them to face the challenges of the 21st century was the mission of the LCWU. “We at LCWU believe that education is one of the most critical tools for empowerment of women,” she said.