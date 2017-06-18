Ramazan comes with a message of piety, sharing with each and caring of each other. It is also a month of blessings. In this holy month, Muslims spend generously. They not only give Zakat but also spend maximum in charity works.

It is all because in this month Allah Almighty opens His doors of mercy, forgiveness and blessings. So it is always anxiously awaited by all the Muslims.

There is another aspect which is now attached to this month and that is most of welfare organisations and trusts gather donations, charity and Zakat.

People give donations round the year but still most of the people opt to donate or give Zakat in this holy month of Ramazan. There is no dearth of causes which deserve attention and support. There are many trusts/ institutions in the country which are working for the welfare of the society in real sense.

People give Zakat to any institution or welfare organisation to which they trust most. But, in this regard, everything counts like how and where the Zakat money is used and how much there is transparency in the process. For these one has to reach out to potential sponsors.

There is one such institution which meets all these criteria, and that is Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC). It is a prestigious institution which is providing free of cost treatment to 75 per cent of its patients.

After Lahore and Peshawar, the third one is being under construction in Karachi. A walk-in clinic is also working in Multan which is facilitating the patients from southern Punjab and Balochistan.

Every day, in this hospital, hundreds of cancer patients walk in with hope in their hearts that they, too, will be able to live to see their dreams come true. It has saved many young innocent lives.

Last year, Zakat money made it possible to treat almost 75% of patients for free. This year the hospital needs 5.5 billion rupees to help those who cannot afford to pay for their own treatment. While the revenue from the Hospital's diagnostic services has always, and continues to be, utilised for expansion projects, it is the Zakat money that is the hope of life for poor cancer patients.

There is another positive aspect of giving you Zakat to Shaukat Khanum is that it is used according to the aspiration of donors and Islamic injunctions. All the patients who are eligible to get financial support from the hospital are further asked if they are eligible for Zakat or not.

Those who do claim to be eligible for Zakat are further asked to obtain a signed and stamped referral letter from their local Zakat authorities who also authenticate the patients eligibility for Zakat based on the local information. For these patients, their treatment is subsidised from the Zakat fund that is separately maintained at the hospital.

The revenue from the Hospital’s diagnostic services continues to be utilised for expansion projects/equipment and other Hospital expenses including salaries. Zakat is exclusively utilised for providing direct patient care to the poor patients.

Patients who do not qualify for Zakat (i-e Non-Muslims, Syed’s etc.) however deserve will be subsidised from the separate donation account that the management has at the hospital.

The implementation of this entire system, to ensure with precision that every penny is utilised in line with the eligibility of each patient every time a service is provided during the course of treatment, is made possible through a very sophisticated custom built Hospital Information System.

In Pakistan it is expected that about 150,000 people fall victim to cancer every year. Most of these patients can’t afford the treatment. By giving Zakat you are not only fulfilling your religious duties but also source of giving new life and hope to someone.

The other plus point of Shaukat Khanum is that it takes Zakat disbursement a very serious matter as they make every effort to ensure that that it is dispersed appropriately for needy cancer patients in line with the Islamic injunctions and the aspirations of their worthy donors. It is all because the most credible and capable team in the country and around the world who is running Shaukat Khanum Trust. So step ahead to create a healthy society and a healthy society can be created by helping others. Your Zakat can make a huge difference and can save someone’s life.

The author is based in Lahore and can be reached at hammadahmad1971@gmail.com.