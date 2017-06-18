LAHORE - Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the pace of work on the Pakistan Kidney, Liver Transplant & Research Institute.

President of PKLI Trust Prof Saeed Akhtar, General Manager of the Infrastructure Development Authority Naveed Tariq, Chief Planning Officer for Health Abdul Haq Bhatti, officers from P&D, SNGPL, WASA, LESCO, Finance and other relevant agencies attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that the first phase of the 150-bed project would be completed by December 2017. Out of total allocated amount of Rs20 billion for the project, Rs6 billion would be spent by the end of current month.

Naveed Tariq briefed the meeting about the pace of civil work and procurement of biomedical equipment. He said that work on Phase-I would be completed by the end of November and it would be inaugurated on December 25, 2017.

He said that procurement orders would be issued in August.

The meeting reviewed construction/widening of approach roads to the PKLI and arrangements for electricity, water, gas connections. The officers of relevant departments updated the steering committee on the arrangements.

Earlier, Khawaja Salman Rafique distributed certificates to medical officers on completion of their training in hepatitis prevention and treatment. As many as 68 medical officers have been recruited for posting at the hepatitis filter clinics across the province.