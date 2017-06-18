LAHORE - Upper and central parts of the country are likely to receive pre monsoon rains during the coming week.

Rain/dust-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan divisions and Islamabad from Monday to Friday. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions on Wednesday/Thursday.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places of Malakand division, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Monday (evening) to Saturday.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places of Zhob, Sibbi, DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions from Tuesday (evening) to Thursday.