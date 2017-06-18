LAHORE - PAT chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri has vowed to take revenge of the Model Town killings on occasion of third anniversary of the incident that took the lives of his 14 party workers in clash with police on June 17, 2014.

However, unlike the previous year, the Pakistan Awami Tehreek avoided to arrange a massive protest show to record their agitation. A simple prayer ceremony was organised by the PAT at the Aitkaf city in its headquarters. Dr Qadri along with other leaders addressed the ceremony and repeated his commitment to continue struggle to get justice for the families of the victims.

A statement issued by the PAT on Saturday stated that thousands of party workers along with families of 14 people killed in police clash three years before participated in the prayer ceremony.

The PAT had organised a big show in protest of Model Town incident at The Mall last year and announced a movement against the Sharifs who, according to Dr Qadri, were directly involved in killing of his party workers. Later, PAT chairman returned to Canada leaving the protest campaign in middle. Dr Qadri has been living in the north American country permanently with his family since 2005.

Addressing Saturday’s event, Dr Qadri said the rulers whose responsibility was to protect the people were involved in the killing of innocent people. He also called supporters of terrorists who were sitting in parliament.

Loyalty with the blood of victims, he held, was in his blood and he would continue efforts to seek justice for them. He reiterated the blood of innocent people would not go in vain.

The PAT chairman repeated his demand for making public Justice Baqir Najfi report on the incident.

PPP senior leader Latif Khan Khosa and senior lawyer Ahmed Raza Kasuri also met Dr Qadri and prayed for the victims. The leaders said they would be standing with the PAT on the issue.