LAHORE - A youngster allegedly killed a six years old girl after raping her at his home in Harbanspura police precincts on Saturday.

The mother asked Zainab to bring ice from a neighbour’s house a couple of days ago. Zainab went to her neighbour’s house, but did not return. After some time, her family started searching her, but to no avail. The next day the family started the search again and focused the house where she was asked to visit. During the search of the house, owner of the house, Omar, tried to flee. Locals of the area captured the accused and handed him over to the police. On the complaint of Nawaz, father of the girl, police registered a murder case. Locals of the area believed that the accused assaulted the girl physically and later killed her. Police shifted her body to the morgue for an autopsy and started an investigation.

STABBED TO DEATH

Zulfiqar of Fatehgarh had a scuffle with his neighbour Arif over a minor issue. Arif got furious and attacked Zulfiqar with a knife. As a result, Zulfiqar received injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police reached the scene and arrested the accused. A case has been registered.

Wounded at Children hospital

Three people received bullet injuries when gun of a guard of Children Hospital went off accidentally on Saturday. Police arrested the guard and started an investigation. Two of the injured were identified as Hamza and Naeem.