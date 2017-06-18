LAHORE - A judicial magistrate in the Cantonment area on Saturday recorded statements of two police officials in a private complaint lodged against a lawyer’s son allegedly involved in stabbing a female student.

After recording the statements, the judge sought more prosecution witnesses.

Shah Hussain, son of a lawyer, has been accused of attacking his class-fellow Khadija Siddiqui with a sharp-edged weapon 23 times when she was on Davis Road to pick her sister from the school.

Earlier, the victim recorded her statement and said that Shah Hussain stabbed her with a sharp-edged weapon on Davis Road. Accompanied by her younger sister Sofia (7), Khadija Siddiqui appeared before the judge and said that she went to Davis Road to pick her sister from the school. She said as they were about to sit in their car, the accused, wearing a helmet on a motorbike, attacked her. The victim said her younger sister was also attacked and injured. She said the accused tried to flee, but she grabbed him. During the scuffle, she said, his helmet fell down and she recognised him. It was Shah Hussain, the victim said. Khadija said the accused also used to harass her before this incident. Her younger sister also recorded her statement, pointing to Shah Hussain who was present in the courtroom. The young girl said, “He attacked my sister and she was injured.” The court adjourned further proceedings until June 19.

Bail petition put off

A judicial magistrate on Saturday sought more arguments on the bail petition of a man who allegedly posted objectionable content on social media against former federal minister Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Haseeb Zahid, the suspect, was arrested by the Cyber Crime Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency on the complaint of private secretary of the former minister. During the hearing, Advocate Iftikhar Shahid, counsel for the suspect, contended that the case against his client was politically motivated. He said the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 did not allow arrest of any suspect without solid evidence. The counsel said the FIA took his client into custody and then lodged the case without obtaining warrants from the competent court of law for the arrest of the petitioner.

He requested the court to release the petitioner on bail.

The magistrate sought more arguments and put off the hearing until June 19.