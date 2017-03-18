LAHORE - Students of universities spent a day with Pakistan Rangers Punjab under Youth Mobilization Campaign ended on Friday.

During an exposure visit organised by joint efforts of Government of Balochistan and Armed Forces, 190 x Baloch male and female students and faculty members of 6 different universities spent a day with Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) at Lahore.

Day started with wreath laying ceremony at Yadgar-e-Shauda. Students were briefed on the Rangers border guarding role and internal security tasks including joint operations against terrorists in Punjab, and employment on CPEC.

Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Director General Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan had a detailed interactive session with the students. Visiting students also witnessed Rangers Exhibition Drill and traditional parade ceremony at Joint Check Post Wagha.

The students displayed a high state of morale and patriotism during Flag Lowering Ceremony. They expressed that such visits are of great help in achieving awareness among youth and countering negative propaganda against Pakistan by enemies.