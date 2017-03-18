LAHORE - As majority of the districts failed to furnish the Board of Revenue (BoR) with information it sought a couple of days ago on the defaulters, the board has stressed them to come up with the required details soon.

In case they fail to furnish the data, the Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue) ADCRs will have to appear before the board authorities to explain the reasons.

The government, a couple of days ago, had constituted committees comprising of the ADCRs and the Executive Engineers (XENs) of the Irrigation department to give details of the total number of defaulters who have not cleared the fines. The committees on the tehsil level were already working under the assistant commissioners.

Official sources told that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Punjab has also raised questions on the poor collection of the fines imposed on the ‘water thieves’.

The BOR and the irrigation departments had convened meetings to collect millions of rupees of the fines imposed on the farmers involved in water theft.

Punjab Chief Minster Shehbaz Sharif had also constituted a committee with irrigation minister as its chairman to look into the matter.

In a meeting attended by the representatives of all these departments, it was decided to dispatch letters to all the district administrations with the subject ‘recovery of water-charges and fines from the defaulters’. The BOR did the same but none of the districts furnished the complete record required by it.

Sources furtehr told The Nation that neither the parent department Irrigation nor the BOR had the exact record of the defaulters and the amount of the fine.

As per the documents, the BOR has sought details from the districts of the non-genuine defaulters or untraceable defaulters, list of genuine defaulters and the defaulters.

Moreover the board also demanded of the districts to provide details where the courts maintained the status quo by issuing the stay order. Sources added that the audit also raised objections on the failure of the relevant departments to recover the fines from those involved in the water theft.

The new Irrigation secretary, Asadullah Khan, and Minister Amanullah Khan Shadikhail are said to be very keen to control water theft from the channels to ensure water supply to the end users.

Many of the tail farmers have complained of the department that due to the water theft on different channels, it was not possible for them to irrigate their crops, according to the sources.

The role of Punjab Irrigation and Drainage Authority (PIDA) was also questioned by the farming community.

