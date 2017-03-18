LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review progress on Multan Institute of Kidney and Children Hospital.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said hospitals with the latest equipment have been established to provide the people of South Punjab with best healthcare facilities.

The CM expressed the resolve to do his best to provide quality health service to the public. Institute of kidney Multan has been equipped with the latest machinery.

He said every penny of the nation is a trust to him and he would spend the same on t he betterment of the people.

Shehbaz Sharif warned of strict action against the officers who would be found guilty of depriving the patients of proper treatment at the hospitals. He directed that a team of specialists to visit Multan at the earliest so that they could make recommendations to make operational the Multan Children Hospital.

CM lauds bravery of security guard

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauded the bravery of security guard who sacrificed his life and foiled robbery attempt at a medical store of Peoples Colony, Faisalabad.

According to APP, the chief minister said the deceased security guard set high precedent of fulfilling his duty. "We are proud of his courage and bravery", he added.

He vowed to provide justice to the bereaved family and directed to arrest the accused at the earliest besides seeking report of the incident from CPO Faisalabad.

Shehbaz sees Pak

progress through CPEC

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said CPEC is the progressive venture for the success of individuals of Pakistan.

“Besides Pakistan, other countries in the region will be beneficiary of the project that will generate economic activity and create job opportunities” he said.

He went on to say: “Investment of $54 billion through CEPC has opened up ways of foreign investment as CPEC is a ‘game changer’ and guarantor of progress.”

Shehbaz took a swipe at the critics of CPEC and called them enemies of Pakistan.

“Negative politics of sit-in is the reason behind the delay in this important project,” he added. The chief minister criticised the former rulers for ruining the national economy though looting public money, resulting in promotion of nepotism and corruption in the country.

He shared gladly that today's Pakistan is on the way of improvement out of the winding of issues and a great deal more steady when contrasted with 2013 which is the result of solid strategies of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Separately, Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mirza Ishtiaq Baig called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Baig praised Punjab government for creating an atmosphere conducive for investment and said the credit went to Shehbaz Sharif.

The Chief Minister on the occasion said that Pakistan has attained economic stability under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif and concrete policies of government have restored the confidence of investors.

Pakistan is heading forward and magnificent venture of CPEC has open up various incredible opportunities.