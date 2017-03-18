LAHORE - Provincial Minister Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani Friday said the Punjab government was committed to develop students as team-leaders by providing them world-class education.

The minister expressed these remarks while addressing a laptops distribution ceremony to 38 MPhil students under the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme, of a public sector university here.

He said for this purpose, a holistic development related reforms agenda had been underlined to develop the higher education sector by providing it necessary resources.

As a result of IT based interventions, the Punjab had emerged as an important player in the education sector where students had full access to information and communication technologies. This had increased their future economic prospects, he added.

He said IT had overpowered every section of society and it was very helpful in improving service delivery as well as elevating quality of life.

Pakistan could also earn huge foreign exchange reserves by promoting its IT potentials according to needs of the international market, he added.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin was also present.

Later, Raza Gillani distributed laptops among the students enrolled in MPhil programme.