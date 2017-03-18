LAHORE - A man yesterday shot dead his 28-year-old son over a domestic dispute in Shahdara Town, police said. The killer was at large till late Friday night.

Police identified the victim as Sadaqat, a resident of Ittehad Colony. The deceased was running a medical store near his house.

On the day of incident, the man shot dead his son Sadaqat as he exchanged harsh words with him. The alleged killer managed to escape from the scene. Police moved the body to morgue for an autopsy and were investigating the killing.