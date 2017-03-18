LAHORE - The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has established Research Promotion Fund to develop research culture in the university.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar told that seed money of Rs 10 million has been allocated for this purpose and the annual grant (recurring) released by Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) will be made part of this fund.

Finance and Planning Committee, in her meeting, approved the establishment of this fund. Dr Rukhsana Kausar said that Research Promotion Fund will be used for research projects, conferences, workshops, seminars, travel grant, printing of research journals, publication fee and incentive for research publications.

The vice chancellor added that research grant/ incentive committee, under her chair, will allocate funds for different purposes on case to case basis. Director Research has prepared TORs for smooth running of the fund.

VC told that university has reduced fee at PhD level that will also support research culture in Varsity and would attract more and more students to become research scholars. She directed director research to immediately issue research grant for existing research scholars of LCWU.

VC said that with the support of faculty, she would strive hard to bring LCWU among top 500 universities of the world while her emphasis will be on the academic excellence and research advancement.