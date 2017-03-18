LAHORE - Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Director General Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan Friday visited DG Khan to review progress of ongoing joint operations and security tasks being performed by Rangers, said spokesman for Rangers.

He personally supervised joint cordon and search operation in tribal area of DG Khan. During the operation, few encounters took place in which five terrorist killed and seven apprehended. Number of weapons and tons of ammunition buried in various compounds and caves were recovered.

He appreciated the efforts of all and instructed to further intensify the pace of ongoing operations. While talking to Rangers troops, he reiterated that all efforts will be put in to squeeze the space for terrorists and their abettors.