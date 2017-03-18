LAHORE - City police yesterday claimed to have arrested a man who allegedly killed a transgender over some cash dispute in Kot Lakhpat area last month.

Model Town SP (Investigations) Kashif Aslam told reporters at his office that the homicide cell of Kahna police circle had solved the blind murder mystery. The officer said that the murder suspect, identified as Sufian, was arrested from Chungi Amarsidhu.

The alleged killer had developed an affair with the transgender, the officer said. During preliminary investigations, Sufian told the police investigators that he had stabbed 25-year-old Fayyaz alias Muskaan three times with a knife as they clashed over cash dispute. According to the alleged killer, the deceased was demanding huge cash from him.

Police officer Kashif said that the police team arrested the main suspect after collecting credible evidences against him. Further investigation was underway. The police had launched the investigation after filing a murder case against unknown killers.

Last month, Fayyaz alias Muskaan was found stabbed to death in a one-room rented apartment in Kot Lakhpat police area. Locals told the police that the deceased had been living there on rent for the last couple of years.