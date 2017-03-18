LAHORE - A full bench of the Lahore High Court Friday gave time to Pakistan Awami Tehreek to submit written reply in petition of Punjab Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera requesting to set aside summons issued to him by an anti-terrorism court in Model Town killings’ case.

During the proceedings, a lawyer of Pakistan Awami Tehreek appeared before the bench headed by Justice Yawar Ali and requested for some time to submit written reply. The court allowed the plea and adjourned further hearing until March 29.

Previously, the bench suspended operation on the summon notice issued to IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Shukhera by ATC in Model town killings’ case, and issued notice to PAT to submit reply. The IGP had submitted that ATC issued him summon notice on the basis of false information provided to it during the trial. The IGP said that he did not take charge when the incident took place, therefore, he had nothing to do with it. He further said that PAT’s private complaint was also filed 21 months later of the incident. He prayed that summons issued to him by ATC be set aside.

The ATC had issued notice to 127 accused officials including IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera on charges of killings of Model Town incident.

On June 17, 2014, 14 people lost their lives and 100 others fell injured during police operation against the PAT workers over the matter of barriers put on the roads leading to Minhajul Quran Secretariat in Model Town.

IGP ordered to decide Basra case

The Lahore High Court Friday directed Inspector General Police, Punjab to hear the grievances of PPP leader Shaukat Basra and decide his matter in accordance with law on his petition seeking security from serious life threats.

During the hearing, PPP leader Shaukat Mahmood Basra through his counsel submitted that his life was under serious threat as once the government hatched a conspiracy to kill in a fake encounter. He alleged that the government was patronizing the suspects involved in a recent life attempt on him in Haroonabad area. He alleged that the suspects extended threats of serious consequences to him and his whole family. The security provided by the government had also been withdrawn due to which he was feeling completely insecure, he said. He said he filed an application to IGP for provision of security but his request was not considered.

He prayed that the government and police be ordered to provide him and his family adequate security. However, a police officer appeared before the court opposed his stance that the police did not receive any application on his behalf for provision of security. After hearing both sides, Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali ordered the IGP to hear the grievances of the petitioner and decide his matter in accordance with the law. The court adjourned further hearing until March 27. On Feb 6, Shaukat Basra, the PPP leader, fell injured while his personal assistant Imtiaz was killed in Haronaabad area of Bahawalnagar district.