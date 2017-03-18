LAHORE: Two Filipino women were arrested during a search operation in Sultan Park of Gulberg police limits.
The foreigners has living in a rented house for the last couple of years. They were identified by police as Dara Tegowara and Rosario.
Police detained them as they failed to produce visas or travel documents. A case under the Foreign Act was also registered against the women. Further investigations were underway.