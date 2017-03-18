LAHORE - Robbers camouflaged as “team census” forced their entry into a house South Cantonment police precincts and fled after snatching cash and hold ornaments worth Rs 2.5million, police sources said Friday.

Four gunmen entered the house of advocate Umair Ahsan as one of them introduced himself as member of the census team. The daylight house robbery took place in the Nadir Abad area.

The bandits held up the women and children at gunpoint and escaped after collecting cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 2.58million. The police reached the crime scene when the robbers had escaped.

A police investigator claimed that the bandits entered the house for some repair work after deceiving the house owner at the main gate. However, sources said that one of the bandits was clad in Civil Defense uniform and they had introduced themselves as team census.

The police yesterday filed a criminal case under section 392 of the PPC against unidentified gunmen and were investigating the robbery with no arrest made yet.

DOLPHINS REWARDED FOR

FOILING ROBBERY ATTEMPT

DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf Friday awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to Dolphins police squads for foiling a road robbery attempt.

According to police, ASI Abdul Rauf of Dolphin Squad Sector In-charge City, Adnan, Zohaib and Abdul Rehman were on patrol on the Nicolson road near Meezan Bank when two gunmen snatched a cash bag from Hafiz Ayyaz and fled on their two-wheeler.

The businessman was coming back after withdrawing Rs 15 million from the bank. As the Dolphin squad alerted nearby, they started chasing the bandits. Finally, they arrested one of the gunmen who was later identified as Ghulam Ali. The police also seized looted cash from his possession. The cash bag was then handed over to the citizen.

Hafiz Ayyaz yesterday highly thanked Dolphin Squad and lauded the efforts of brave officers at a simple ceremony held at the office of DIG Operations. The officers were also given cash prizes and CC-II certificates. DIG Haider Ashraf also appreciated SP Mujahid Faisal Shahzad for best supervision.