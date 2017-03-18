LAHORE: Police yesterday beefed up security across the provincial metropolis during Friday prayers with massive deployment of force around worship places.

A police spokesman said that at least 5000 police were deployed on security duties at Masajids and Imambargahs during Friday prayers on the orders of capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains.

According to the spokesman, all divisional police officers continued patrolling in their areas besides during the prayer timings. The police guards were also deployed at Mosques and other holy places to ensure security arrangements. Similarly, the officers of Dolphin force and Police Response Unit were on patrol on the main roads of the city.–Staff Reporter

Police security has been heightened in Lahore amid terror threats and heavy police contingents are guarding key government installations as well.

In a press statement Friday, CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains said that the city police are put on high alert to protect the lives and assets of the citizens. Police are taking multiple measures to ensure foolproof security for worship places in Lahore, the officer said.