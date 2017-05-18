LAHORE - The City received light rain on Wednesday, making weather pleasant by maintaining mercury to a low level.

Patches of clouds, continuously blowing winds and scattered showers decreased temperature during the day and at nighttime,

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 35 degree Celsius and 24C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 30 per cent.

Like the last day, people come out of their houses in the evening to enjoy somewhat pleasant weather conditions. Greater Iqbal Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jilani Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Jallo Park and other picnic spots attracted a large number of people including families. According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting northern areas and likely to persist during next 24 hours.

The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather for Lahore during the next couple of days. Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.