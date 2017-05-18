LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Chinese industrial city Tianjin, a handout said Wednesday.

He was accorded warm welcome and Tianjin Mayor Wang Dongfeng hosted a special reception in his honour at the State Guest House, read the handout released here. The chief minister said enhancement in mutual collaboration and trade between Tianjin and Punjab is praise worthy and there is tremendous potential of further increase in trade collaboration.

He stressed the need for Chinese help for making skillful Pakistani youth. He also spoke about the mega project of One Belt and One Road, stressing that the project of Chinese President Xi Jinping would ‘interconnect’ different countries.

Shehbaz said: “It would also play an important role in the settlement of disputes. It has opened new avenues for the CPEC.”

The Mayor of Tianjin praised the Punjab CM for strengthening Pak-China friendship. He said that cooperation would be extended with Punjab in all sectors including vocational training and information technology.

Separately addressing a business moot, CM Shehbaz said China, while interacting with other states, “does not force other countries to follow its conditions”.

“It does not demand the price of relations from the friends. China does not ever ask for military or air bases. Similarly, China does not repeat do- more in response to its cooperation,” he stressed.

Shehbaz said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his address to the belt and road forum exhibited his leadership. He went on: “The wonderful speech would be remembered for centuries around the world and unlike other international agreements, the belt and road project is a desire for good future of human beings. The purpose of the programme is not limited to meet certain needs.

“From Chairman Mao to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese leadership has taken revolutionary decisions. The Chinese people have come a long way to this stage by going through different agonies. They, therefore, understand human pains and sufferings. That’s why; China wants to help the nations move forward.”

Earlier, the CM opened the first business moot in Tianjin titled ‘Punjab-China Industrial Cooperation Road Show’ organized by the Punjab government in Tianjin. The investors and representatives of financial institutions from China attended the conference. Pakistani companies and different organisations set up stalls of their products in the road show.

Shehbaz visited different stalls set up by the Punjab government. Chinese singer sang Pakistani songs and presented music in the road show. The chief minister also sang the song ‘Mein bhi Pakistan hooN, tu bhi Pakistan hai’ along with Chinese singers. He appreciated the cultural performance of Chinese and Pakistani artistes; while Chinese investors shared their experiences in Punjab.

Party Secretary of Municipal Committee LiHong Zhong also addressed the conference. Pakistani traders and industrialists attended the road show in large numbers. Mushahid Hussain also participated on the special invitation of the chief minister. According to the handout, the chief minister was praised by Chinese leaders for his active participation. The handout said that a high official of Foreign Ministry of China confided to a Punjab minister there: “Like the launch of belt and road, the address of your Chief Minister was also historic, and he has represented the less development countries of the world in the true sense.”





