LAHORE - Like other parts of the globe, World Hypertension Day was observed across the country including Lahore on Wednesday with usual rituals of holding seminars, walks and free camps.

WHD was first observed on May 14 in 2005. Since 2006, the day is observed on May 17 to raise public awareness about hypertension, causes and further complications if not diagnosed and treated properly. The day is observed annually under different themes.

For the five-year period 2013-2018, the theme of WHD will be ‘Know Your Numbers’ with the goal of increasing high blood pressure awareness in all populations around the world. Despite high prevalence, hypertension is a disease not taken seriously either by the patients or the government.

Though there is no reliable data due to lack of proper study, healthcare providers believe that prevalence of hypertension in adults is 19 per cent with every third person over the age of 40 becoming increasingly vulnerable to a wide range of diseases.

People with hypertension are increasing at alarming rate due to unhealthy eating habits, sedentary lifestyle and lack of regular screening.

The situation is likely to worsen in coming years due to lack of public awareness and improper healthcare facilities in the public sector.

“Smoking, inadequate intake of fruit and vegetables, obesity, physical inactivity, consumption of alcohol and intake of sodium rich meals are major causes of hypertension,” said Dr Amer Bandesha, senior cardiologist working at Punjab Institute of Cardiology, adding, there was need of adopting healthy lifestyle, avoiding drug abuse, taking freshly cooked food, adequate use of cereals, nuts, fruits, vegetables and regular exercise to avoid the disease.

Hypertension is major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), leading non communicable disease in the country. Besides CVDs, hypertension can affect vision, lead to renal failure and brain hemorrhage.

Dietary and lifestyle changes can improve blood pressure control and decrease the risk of health complications, although treatment with medication is still often necessary in people for whom lifestyle changes are not enough or ineffective.