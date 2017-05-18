LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday agreed to constitute a commission to determine the facts about sugarcane crop, its environmental impact and its alleged damage to wheat and cotton in different parts of the province.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the matter on petition filed by Pakistan Cotton and Grinners Association. Advocate Haider Zaman Qureshi, the counsel for the petitioner, convinced the court that sugarcane crop had badly damaged cotton and wheat crops in Punjab.

It is second time that constitution of a commission has been ordered in the matter of sugar mills case as a single bench last year agreed to form a commission to verify the shifting of sugar mills, said to be owned by Sharif family, in southern Punjab.

However, the purpose of this commission would be different as it would determine the overall crop of sugarcane, wheat and cotton in the Punjab and would submit its report about environment and other related issues like lowering of water level in the areas where the sugarcane crop is cultivated.

During the hearing, Advocate Khwaja Haris advanced his arguments on behalf of the Punjab government. The court sought more arguments on the next hearing.

While in contempt petitions against three sugar mills, Haseeb Waqas sugar mills submitted its written reply and two others Ittefaq and Chuadhary Sugar mills could not do. The court directed them to come up with their reply on the next hearing. The court put off further hearing on contempt petition until June 13. However, the hearing on appeals against single bench’s verdict about shifting of sugar mills was adjourned until May 24.

DHA scam affectees move SC

A writ petition Wednesday was filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction for Defence Housing Authority to give plots to the affectees of DHA City scam rather than returning the money.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan of Watan Party filed the petition and submitted that people paid their hard-earned money to the DHA for plots. Retired army officers were also among the affectees, he said. The counsel said that the people who applied for plots were not interested in return of money because its original value had reduced sharply. He prayed the court to order DHA to provide plots of the affectees. A NAB court is already hearing the case filed by NAB over the complaints of hundreds of affectees.

FIDA HUSSNAIN