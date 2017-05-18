Lahore - The Lahore High Court Wednesday summoned Narowal district police officer on a petition seeking registration of FIR in case of a woman who was burnt alive.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the LHC passed the order on petition moved by Muhammad Nadeem, brother of deceased Shazia. During the proceedings, the petitioner told the judge that Amir Masih, a resident of the area, assaulted her sister and later burnt her alive. He said he approached the police but they did not lodge the FIR. The body of the victim was exhumed which proved the murder but even then the police did not register the case against the accused.

Previously, the court summoned record of the case but the police did not come up with the record. At this, the court expressed serious concerns over the performance of the police and directed the DPO to appear in person on the next date of hearing. The court adjourned the hearing for a week.

In a separate petition against possible demolition of shops of YMCA, the court sought reply from the commissioner and other officials. Case adjourned for two weeks. The court on another petition challenging vehicle contract for census team sought reply from the commissioner.

Justice Ayesha A Malik of the LHC sought reply from the local government and adjourned hearing for three weeks.