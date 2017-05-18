LAHORE - A five-year project aimed at empowering youth economically by providing sustainable livelihood to 17,000 young people in district Layyah was launched at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The event was organised by BARGAD - an organisation for youth development, with support from Oxfam in Pakistan.

Minister of Youth, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Department Jahangir Khanzada said that youth requires special Programmes and opportunities tackling burning issues of youth which this project is initiating for Layyah Youth for next 5 years.

He was addressing parliamentarians, policy makers, government officials, private sector, civil society members, academia and youth from Layyah and Lahore at the event.

Empower Youth for Work, a multi-country project, is designed to economically empower young people from disaster prone communities in district Layyah in Punjab and district Jamshoro in Sindh by providing them with theopportunities to secure sustainable livelihood. Under the project, BARGAD, Oxfam’s implementing partner in district Layyah, will be providing entrepreneurship and skill-based training as well as access to finance to 17,000 young people, of whom 70 per cent are girls between the ages of 15 and 24.

Discussing the role of young people in Pakistan’s development, Mohammad Qazilbash, Country Director of Oxfam in Pakistan, said: “While four million young people enter workforce every year in Pakistan, an estimated 60% of them are employed in low paid and unstable jobs.”

“Youth is the energy that will determine the direction Pakistan will take. It is imperative that the young people feel empowered in order to be able to influence the decisions that affect their lives while assuming their responsibilities as active citizens.” He assured the audience that Oxfam continues to prioritise supporting young people, in particular young girls, in becoming leaders and to ensuring that their roles in Pakistan’s society and the economy are adequately valued and recognised.

Under Empower Youth for Work project, a rural hub will be formed in Layyah, liaising youth with formal and informal job markets, multinational companies, Small and Medium Enterprises, Business Development Support Providers & private sector organisations.

Chief Coordinator of Prime Minister Youth Programme Makhdum Adeel-ur-Rehman appreciated project goals and further advised youth to not only benefit from opportunities presented through the project but also explore new horizons of economic development, which ultimately lead to strengthen the economy of Pakistan. Salman Sufi, Senior Member Special Monitoring Unit, Government of Punjab, said that it was encouraging to see how through this project young people especially young women residing in the rural areas of district Layyah would be empowered through entrepreneurial skills education to earn sustainable livelihood.

Punjab Skill Development Fund’s Strategy and Business Development head Aeyesha Gulzar called upon all government departments to include youth in all initiatives on the basis of merit in order to enable skilled youth to excel in their careers.

Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Department Secretary Nayyar Iqbal appreciated the project and mentioned that it is need of the hour that youth is introduced in the job market and new opportunities are created to economically develop youth of Layyah.

The event was well attended by representatives from Punjab Labour department, The Urban Unit, Punjab Skill Development Fund, Department of Social Welfare, Department of Agriculture, TEVTA Secretariat, representatives from Anjum-e-tajran, Department of Population Welfare, Department of Finance, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Research & Development and Agriculture Extension department. Along with these, members from civil society, academia and a large number of youth form Layyah and Lahore participated in the event.

Young people attending the event were excited by the opportunities that the project will bring from them and participated enthusiastically by sharing their ideas.

Oxfam in Pakistan is part of Oxfam international confederation of 19 independent non-governmental organisations across the globe.

