LAHORE - The body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Chuhng police precincts early Wednesday. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police identified the victim as Ashraf, father of two children. His family told the police that Ashraf went to his in-laws house in Kot Radha Kishan three days ago but did not come back.

Some passersby spotted a body hanging from a tree in the fields Wednesday morning and contacted the police by phone. Rescue workers shifted the body to the morgue on an ambulance. The police were investigating the death with no arrest made yet.