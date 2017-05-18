LAHORE - Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre has launched its Zakat Collection Campaign for the year 2017.

The hospital has already spent over Rs 27 billion on free treatment of deserving cancer patients during the last 22 years. Hospital’s annual budget for the year 2017 is Rs 10 billion; half of this is to be met from public donations and Zakat and the remaining half, from revenue generated from Hospital services.

To provide cancer treatment and diagnostic facilities to the patients on their doorstep, groundbreaking of a cancer hospital in Karachi has also been performed last December. Moreover, the construction of a clinical tower at Lahore Hospital is also scheduled to start this year to cater more patients from all around Pakistan. The largest group of patients seen at the Hospital in Lahore was from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the adjacent areas. So, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre Peshawar opened its doors for patients on December 29, 2015 and kept the tradition of providing financially supported treatment to over 75pc of the patients. The hospital, equipped with the latest medical equipment and qualified staff, is aimed at providing world class state-of-the-art treatment to cancer patients, irrespective of their ability to pay. The Radiation Oncology services are planned to be functional in the year 2018 for which relevant construction works are in progress.

The hospital in Peshawar is of tremendous benefit to poor cancer patients, who were previously required to make repeated physically, emotionally and financially demanding trips to Lahore for treatment.

For the collection of Zakat, the hospital has already activated its accounts in local and foreign banks. In addition to this, the donors can also deposit their Zakat directly in SKMCH&RC, its Offices, Diagnostic Centres, Collection Centres, all Pakistan Post Offices and easypaisa shops, mobile account and Nadra E-service Centres.

The donors can also donate online at www.shaukatkhanum.org.pk and call at 0800 11555 for the collection of their Zakat cheques directly from their doorstep.

Total amount of Zakat collected will be spent on the free treatment of deserving cancer patients as usual.