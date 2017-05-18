LAHORE - Current tuberculosis (TB) control tools are insufficient to confront the global burden of the deadly disease.

These views were expressed by University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan after inauguration of Tuberculosis Laboratory at the Microbiology department on Wednesday. UHS Department of Microbiology was named after its first head, (late) Prof Abdul Hannan.

Prof Junaid Sarfraz stressed the need for using novel tools and interventions for combating TB. He said that annually around 430,000 people including 15,000 children contracted TB in Pakistan while not less than 70,000 deaths every year could be attributed to the disease. “Despite its reputation as an illness of the past, the deadly disease is as much of a threat to people of the world”, he said, adding, a century or so ago, tuberculosis was everywhere. “Health officials once predicted tuberculosis would be eradicated by 1915. They were wrong. Tuberculosis remains a major killer”, he said, adding, that antibiotic-resistant strains of the disease were spreading across the globe and it’s getting harder to wipe out. UHS Microbiology department’s head Dr Sidrah Saleem said the TB laboratory contains state-of- the- art facilities for TB-Culture/antimycobacterial susceptibility testing. The laboratory has BACTEC MGIT960 (Becton Dikenson, USA) system currently approved by WHO for TB culture and drug sensitivity testing. She added that the system has the capability to detect TB organism in less than 10 days if a viable organism is present in the specimen and another one week is required for Drug Susceptibility Testing (DST). The laboratory also contains biological Safety Cabinet Class II A2, centrifuge and other basic facilities. She stated that the basic purpose of the laboratory would be to conduct various research projects on different aspects of tuberculosis. The laboratory would also conduct research projects on various natural products for their biological activity against drug resistant mycobacterium tuberculosis. She informed that currently four research projects on different aspects on drugs resistance in TB are being undertaken in the laboratory.

She added that in future the laboratory would be used for diagnostic purposes as well.

OUR STAFF REPORTER