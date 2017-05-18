LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has disclosed for the first time that he had operated the lathe machine in the past, a handout said on Wednesday.

He divulged it during a visit to Tianjin University of Technology and Education in China, the handout added. The CM inspected different sections of the university and had a glimpse of new and old machines.

“When one of his companions inquired from him if he remembered something after watching these machines, the CM replied that his late father used to operate these machines, and he also had worked on this machine,” it is stated.

Meanwhile, an agreement was signed between the governments of Punjab and Tianjin for setting up technical and vocational education university in the province.

Shehbaz was the chief guest of the ceremony. According to the agreement, Tianjin University of Technology and Education will extend its cooperation in setting up an international standard technical and vocational education university in the Punjab. On behalf of the Punjab government, Tevta Chairman Sheikh Irfan Qaiser signed the agreement. The chief minister said that establishment of international standard technical and vocational university in the Punjab is a welcome step; and added that this agreement would be implemented upon without any delay. Shehbaz also visited Tianjin Economic, Technological Development Area (TEDA). Latest infrastructure has been provided in this industrial park and estate comprising of 450 square miles. The chief minister expressed the intention to set up such industrial area in Punjab.

Also, an MoU was signed between Punjab government and International Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tianjin. According to the agreement, immediate steps would be taken to extend and expand trade, business and economic relations between Punjab and Tianjin.