LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that politics of allegations and deceit failed in the past and it is destined to fail in the future as well.

The 210 million people of Pakistan know the elements who take U-turn on every issue, the chief minister said while talking to party legislators here on Tuesday. He said that precious time of the nation was wasted in sit-ins. “No one knows why? Had the sit-in group realised facts, many energy projects would have been completed by now,” he said. He said that those trying to obstruct the journey of development had been politically isolated. He said people knew who was serving them and who was sabotaging development. He said the group fond of sit-ins and lockdowns should change its attitude after its defeat on every front. He said that change could not be materialised through slogans or speeches; it was possible only through practical steps. People of Pakistan cannot be deceived through hollow slogans, he added. He said the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had selflessly served people. He said that politics of the PML-N was based on service, honesty, trust and transparency and the party would win the next general elections.

Separately, US Consul General Elisabeth Kennedy Trudeau called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interest such as promotion of Pak-US relations and expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

The chief minister said that Pakistan had achieved numerous successes in different sectors during the last four-and-a-half years and the prevailing peace was the result of these achievements. There is no other example of immortal sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism, he said. Terrorism is an international issue and coordinated efforts are needed to deal with it effectively, he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Captain Hasnain Nawaz in Nankana Sahib.

Captain Hasnain had embraced martyrdom in Kurram Agency a couple of days ago. The chief minister met parents and other family members of Hasnain and paid tributes to his gallantry. He offered his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Also, former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi, head of Shahid Afridi Foundation, called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Tuesday. On this occasion, the chief minister gave a cheque of Rs50 million to Shahid Afridi Foundation from Punjab government’s fund. He stressed the need for collective efforts to improve health, education and other social sectors and said the Punjab government has taken numerous steps for improvement in these sectors. He said the private sector should come forward to ensure provision of improved facilities to people. He said the government would fully encourage the private sector in this regard. Afridi commended services of the chief minister in health and education sectors and said that reforms of the Punjab government had yielded positive results.

ACCORD ON CHINIOT IRON ORE RESERVES

The Punjab government and an international drilling company of Turkey signed an agreement on Tuesday for the second phase of iron ore reserves of Chiniot. Under the agreement, the Turkish drilling company will start drilling of natural reserves in Chiniot from next month and the job will be completed eight months.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was chief guest at a ceremony in this regard that was held in Model Town. Dr Arshad Mahmood, secretary for mines and minerals, and Sarp Ayken, project team leader of the Turkish drilling company, signed the agreement.