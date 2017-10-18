LAHORE - Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to submit record of a special plane, which arrived here from Turkey a couple of days ago to pick a Turkish family deported by the Pakistani government.

According to reports, the federal government had deported Pak-Turk Schools President Mesut Kacmaz and his family a couple of days ago. During the proceedings, Deputy Attorney General Imran Aziz appeared on behalf of ministries of interior and foreign affairs and said, according to available record, the Turkish family had not been deported. However, Advocate Asma Jahangir opposed his stance, saying the Turkish government had sent a special plane to pick the deported family. She said the family was handed over to Turkish police on Pakistani soil.

LHC ACQUITS SIX CONVICTS

A Lahore High Court division on Tuesday allowed appeal of six condemned prisoners, including four brothers, in a triple murder case and acquitted them of the charge.

The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qazi Ameen passed the order and set aside decision of the trial court.

Convicts Muhammad Hussain, Ahmad Din, Munir Ahmad, Rehmat Ali, Sarja and Soja had challenged decision of a trial court in which they were awarded death on murder charges.

HAFIZ SAEED DETENTION CASE

A provincial review board headed by Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the interior and foreign secretaries to appear in person with details about detention of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides. As proceedings started, Hafiz Saeed and his aides, including Prof Zafar Iqbal, Mufti Abdur Rehman Abid, Maulana Ubaidullah Obaid and Qazi Kashif Niaz, appeared before the board. Strict security arrangements had been made on the occasion and even media persons were not allowed to enter the area where the detainees were brought for appearance before the board.

All the ways leading to the courtroom of Justice Ali were blocked for security reasons.