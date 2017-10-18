Manawan aerial firing: MNA’s brother, 8 others on the run

Manawan police arrested five of 14 people linked to celebratory firing at a wedding 24 hours after Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident. The chief minister ordered CCPO and DIG (Operations) to take stern action after some news channels aired the footage showing brother of MNA Sohail Shaukat Butt accompanied by a gang of gunmen firing gunshots into air. Police booked 14 people including MNA’s brother Zohaib Butt. Zohaib and eight others are still at large. According to police, they were checking authenticity of the footage. – Staff Reporter

Qatari arrested for ‘smuggling’ falcons

The Wildlife authorities Tuesday arrested a Qatari for allegedly trying to smuggle and falcons d to Qatar from Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP), sources said. The sources said the vigilance cell of Wildlife authorities took nine falcons in custody and named the arrested man Ahmad Hussain Ali Muhammad Alsada a citizen of Qatar. – Staff Reporter

PIA delays Lahore-Paris-Barcelona flight

PIA flight PK 733 for the sector Lahore - Paris - Barcelona on Tuesday was delayed due to technical reasons at Lahore Airport. PIA spokesman said that the passengers of the flight were timely informed about the delay in Pakistan, Paris and Barcelona. Meanwhile, the passengers were also provided accommodation. The flight operated with a delay of 12 hours. PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers, a spokesman said. – Staff Reporter

‘Fake’ traveller arrested

The FIA immigration authorities Tuesday arrested a passenger trying to travel on fake documents to Europe. The detainee was named as Muhammad Zeeshan, a resident of Sahiwal. He tried to travel for Barcelona by PIA direct flight Pk-733 on fake documents. The arrested has been handed over to Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for further action. – Staff Reporter

NPT remembers Sir Syed

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust marked the 200th birthday of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on Tuesday. The cake-cutting ceremony was organised at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust. Noted people including NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar, Senior journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami, former CJ Mian Mahboob Ahmed and Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed attended the event which was conducted by NPT Shahid Rasheed. The speakers paid tribute to Sir Syed for educating the youth of subcontinent. They were of the view that his movement for educating Muslims played a pivotal role in achieving independence as he wanted Muslims of the subcontinent educated while maintaining their Islamic identification. – Staff Reporter

Govt-Lums pact on education

The Punjab government and Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) Tuesday joined hands to facilitate research-based policy making and innovation in education, through shared data analysis for scalable impact in Pakistan. For the purpose, two MoUs were signed at a special ceremony. The first accord was signed between the Programme Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU) and Lums School of Education and Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) while the second between the Punjab Government School Education Department and Lums School of Education and Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP). – Staff Reporter

The pact will also serve to make the collaboration between the public sector and the research community stronger and meaningful for scalable impact.