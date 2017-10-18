LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir has suspended Raiwind THQ Hospital MS Dr Aamir Mufti and Gynaecologist Dr Asma for denying treatment to a pregnant woman.

The woman gave birth to child on road after she was disallowed entry into the hospital on the pretext of unavailability of gynecologist. During visit to the THQ Hospital, the minister directed the recovery of Rs60000 special monthly allowance from the gynecologist for not performing duties. Management contract of the hospital with the University of Lahore has also been cancelled while the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has taken over the hospital. The minister also visited the residence of victim Sumaira Bibi.

Minister visits Inmol Hospital

Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq visited Inmol Hospital Tuesday and reviewed progress on installation and commissioning of Linear Accelerator.

The minister directed ensuing timely completion of the project. Civil work will be completed by third week of December, 2017. It was also decided that machine will be made operational by January. The contractor M/s Varitron had quoted Rs380 million for this suite. After detailed scrutiny of financial proposal, the contractor agreed to deliver the machine at the cost of Rs220 million through an L/C mode. L/C was made in the name of original manufacturer, M/s Varitron, USA. In addition to that, government of Punjab has also paid Rs28 million for construction of bunker & provision of one 500 KVA Generator. Total cost for linear accelerator got reduced from Rs380 million to Rs248 million.