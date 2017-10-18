LAHORE: A 17-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his two-wheeler ploughted into a footpath in the South cantonment police area on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Amin. The motorcyclist, carrying a water bottle, was on way home when he had accident. As a result, he sustained serious head injuries that caused his death on the spot. The police handed over the body to family. Separately, a 25-year-old man was found dead near Dongi Ground in Samanabad police precincts early Tuesday, police said. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. The police were investigating the death. – Staff Reporter