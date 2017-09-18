Lahore: An exhibition of medical equipment will be arranged in Lahore in the last week of this month. The chief minister has constituted a committee headed by Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq for finalising the exhibition’s arrangements.

Ministers for Primary and Secondary Health, Population Welfare, and Industries, chief secretary, P&D chairman, CEO IDAP, PKLI president, secretaries of Industries, SH&ME, P&SH, DG Rescue 1122, PITB CEO, LCCI president, commissioner, CCPO, PDMA DG, ICRU head, and Turkish Consultant Dr Hassan Cagil will be its members. Najam Ahmed Shah informed that the committee would make arrangements including security, formulating guests list, sequence of ceremonies considering the arrival of guests from Turkish Ministry of Health. The committee will also formulate agenda of the CM’s meetings with important companies and delegates from Turkey and Pakistan. –Staff Reporter



