LAHORE: Punjab University’s College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) has organised four one-day orientation sessions on countering extremism with its faculty members and non-teaching staff under “Inspiring the Future” – a project jointly launched by CEES and Center for Health and Gender Equality (CHANGE). Addressing the session, CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said that these sessions were intended to engage the professors and administrative staff in promoting peace narrative to their students through their day to day interaction. –Staff Reporter

The sessions were attended by more than 120 participants of various departments which included from the faculties of sciences and social sciences, Prof Rashid added.