LAHORE: A polling agent of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) died of heart attack during NA-120 by-election on Sunday.

Abid Majeed 52, was serving as polling agent for the party at Pak-Turk School Afghan Park polling station.

The body was shifted to hospital and later handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.

Later, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, and other party workers visited the residence of the deceased and condoled with the bereaved family. – INP