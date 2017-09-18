LAHORE: A polling agent of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) died of heart attack during NA-120 by-election on Sunday.
Abid Majeed 52, was serving as polling agent for the party at Pak-Turk School Afghan Park polling station.
The body was shifted to hospital and later handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.
Later, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, and other party workers visited the residence of the deceased and condoled with the bereaved family. – INP
