LAHORE - Biometric certification of identity cards is a good step by the election commission to make the NA-120 by-polls fair.

In by-elections at 39 polling stations in NA-120, biometric system was used and identity cards were verified.

A voter, who cast her vote at the Government Fatima Jinnah Medical College, Polling Station No. 138 for Women, told this scribe that it was a good step by the election commission. “The concern is identity cards are being verified after vote has been cast. So if votes have been cast on unverified identity cards, how is the election commission going to cancel such votes?”

This is going to be a big question mark on the results of by-election, she said.