LAHORE - Qazi Muhammad Zahid from Pakistan Awami Tehrik’s Sindh chapter has been elected Central President and Khurrum Nawaz Gandapur Secretary General in the intra-party elections.

Basharat Jaspal, Fayyaz Warriach, and Muhammad Mushtaq are elected president of Central Punjab, South Punjab and North Punjab respectively, a PAT spokesperson said on Sunday. All these office holders are elected through ballot, he said, adding that Dr Tahirul Qadri addressed the Federal Council of party and congratulated the newly-elected office bearers.

During the meeting, PAT’s Federal Council approved various amendments in the party’s constitution. In his address, Dr Qadri said PAT did not believe in status-co.

“Our goal is revolution and would ensure education, health, employment, security and justice for each and every citizen. Powerful elite could not usurp right to live of weaker segments of society.”

He said PAT struggled against oppression and faced incidents like Model Town. Activists and workers of PAT had always sacrificed for Pakistan and Islam, he added.

PAT struggled for electoral reforms, elimination of corruption and terrorism through legal, political and popular means, he further said.

During the meeting, resolutions were also passed for declassification of Justice Najfi report, atrocities on Rohingya Muslims while inflation and foreign loans were condemned.