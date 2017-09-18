LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Racep Akdghan in Istanbul on Sunday.

The Turkish deputy prime minister assured Shehbaz Sharif of collaboration in the Health Reform Programme and management of natural disasters. Talking to the chief minister on this occasion, Racep Akdghan said, “We are ready to sign an agreement with the Punjab government in this regard, but we can move forward only under an effective framework. Pakistan is our brother and we are obliged to maintain as well as hold hands of our brothers and provide them with needful assistance. We are ready to extend cooperation to the Punjab government as people of Pakistan and Turkey are like two bodies sharing same soul.”

The chief minister said on this occasion that the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey was opening new dimensions of relations between the two countries. He said, “We are thankful to their cooperation in health, solid waste management, energy and other sectors.” He said the Punjab government was launching motorbike ambulances in nine cities and Turkey's cooperation in this project as well as in the public health sector was highly regarded. He said that Turkey was doing a lot of cooperation in areas of health and energy. He said that due to sincere efforts of the government the energy crisis had been tackled to a greater extent. He said that more energy projects would start generating power in the next few months and people would witness complete elimination of load-shedding soon.

SHEHBAZ PRAISES SECURITY

OFFICIALS

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the officials of various depatments who made security arrangements for the Independence Cup cricket tournament last week.

Appreciating the performance of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order as well as the administration, the chief minister said they had won hearts of people by ensuring excellent preparations for the match. He said all departments deserved huge appreciation for successfully conducting this event. He said that besides political, administrative and police officers, performance of officials of other departments was also commendable.

He said that administrative officers and law enforcement agencies set a new example of hard work. He said that all departments performed duties with coordination. He said it was an ideal demonstration of unity and harmony and defeat of those who did not want peace in Pakistan. He said that success of this event was victory for Pakistani people and it was made possible through consistent hard work. He said, “We all will work together to give a lot of happiness to the nation.” He said that he was grateful for these wonderful arrangements at every step and for provision of best facilities to cricket fans. "I believe if we continue working with the same passion Pakistan will become a great country,” he said.

DEATHS CONDOLED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow on the death of renowned actor and poet Iftikhar Qaiser.

Commiserating with the bereaved family in his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty bless the departed soul with eternal peace and give patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. He said that Iftikhar Qaiser had made his unique position in acting and the services he rendered for the art would always be remembered. Also, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of Afzal Ahmed, president of the All Pakistan Newspapers Federation. In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed his sympathy and condolences to the grieving family and prayed that Allah Almighty may bless the departed soul with highest ranks in the Heavens and give patience to his family to bear this irreversible loss with courage.

BAJAUR BLAST CONDEMNED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast in Bajaur Agency and expressed sadness over the loss of precious human lives.

The chief minister extended sympathy and condolence to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and also prayed for the quick recovery of those injured in the blast. He said that terrorists were enemies of the humanity and the entire nation was united and determined to nip this evil of terrorism in the bud. “Such coward acts can’t shatter our commitment to the fight against the menace of terrorism,” he added.