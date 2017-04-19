LAHORE - A three-day Model United Nations (MUN) concluded here on Tuesday at the Government College University Lahore. The shining orators from thirty-five universities participated in the GCU-MUN 2017, organised by the GCU Debating Society. They represented the different nations from around the world and practiced diplomacy to resolve conflicts.

A delegation of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, representing the United Kingdom, was adjudicated the Best Delegation, and awarded the Patras Bokhari Award; dedicated to Prof Syed Ahmed Shah Bokhari, the first permanent representative of Pakistan in United Nations and first Muslim Principal of Government College Lahore.

Mustafa Awais from COMSATS was declared the Best Delegate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) while Aneeza Noor and Awais Arshad from UET Lahore, Wajeeha Aslam from King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Lahore, and Arjeed Javed from FCC University Lahore also won the Best Delegate Awards at United Nations Economic and Social Council, Pakistan National Assembly, UN Women and UNEP.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said Model United Nations was the best format to develop a global perspective in students where they were assigned a country and a UN committee. He hoped that GCUDS would hold MUN every year where students would not only sharpen their oratory skills and increase understanding about world politics; but also, they will groom as leaders and learn to respect opposing beliefs and arguments.