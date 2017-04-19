LAHORE - For the sake of attaining gains and keep grip on the political affairs firm, the trend to use the high profile constitutional offices is going on. This time round the blow to the constitutionally prescribed impartiality and check against the use of personal interest has been meted out by the PML-N in the appointment of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi to the office of party Secretary General of the Khyber PK chapter.

This however, is not the first but one in long series which the PML-N rival, the PPP, has also been pursuing in the past sacrificing the constitutionality on the altar of personal political interests.

The glaring example is Asif Ali Zardari who during the PPP government from 2008-13 held the office of the party co-chairperson and the constitutional office of the President at the same time. His dual office holding was challenged in the superior judiciary.

The political parties strongly decry when a military dictator holds dual office invoking arguments from the constitutional and oath of Army officers. They abhor this practice on the part of the military rulers terming it extra-constitutional step which stands to justification for many reasons. Yet the politicians themselves fall near to this dictatorial trend, when they appoint a constitutional office holder also to the political office.

President or the governors, who act as his satellites in the provinces as inevitable part of the state and not the government, are appointed on political basis. The Constitutional has strictly kept the office of the President apolitical and non-partisan as he has to stay at the helm of the affairs under all circumstances even if the political government is no more. But this highest state functionary is also appointed under political considerations.

Although constitutional officer holders in the government are also holding political offices as party president, yet the appointment of the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker to the dual office affects more than others who do the same.

As to the speaker or the deputy speaker, their oath of the office requires them to discharge the duties, and perform functions of the office honestly, to the best of ability, faithfully, in accordance with the Constitution, the law and the rules of the Assembly and always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of the country.

The oath debars them from allowing personal interest to influence the official conduct or official decisions and do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will in all circumstances.

They are both part and parcel of the same house which they have to protect as its custodian to protect right and privilege of every member without discrimination of their party affiliation. They have to pick up every good note from any member in the vital national and public interest. As such their functioning of the office must be above political bias and partiality.

The past is witness to many examples when the speaker or the deputy speaker from the day they took up the office, pronounced their political dissociation and acted purely in the national interest.

In the instant case, it would be wrong to pre-judge that the Deputy Speaker by accepting the party office will necessarily serve the party interest only, yet a strong impression develops on his neutrality in the House if he had been pleading the party cause outside the House.

It is a matter of principle that needs to be given consideration to give a thorough democratic contour to the system. Otherwise, it will also merge into the other arbitrary measures which are in vogue in other areas on political side.

It will also go with impunity the way at present, the practice of including non-elected persons in the official meetings to favour or highlight their political profile is going.

Former President Supreme Court Bar Association, Barrister Ali Zafar repelled the practice of making Speaker or the Deputy Speaker as party office holder as he said “their neutrality may be compromised in that case”.

He, however, had different opinion about the appointment of the President and said, “He has to be elected through majority vote in the House as such, the party holding strength may get its person elected as head of the state.”

Moreover, Zafar said, “President is not custodian of the House like the Deputy Speaker yet constitutionally, he too needs to be neutral and non-partisan.”